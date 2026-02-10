Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Regency Centers Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Regency Centers Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Regency Centers Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Regency Centers Corporation (REG), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at $13.8 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio includes properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and leading retailers.

Shares of this leading retail REIT have underperformed the broader market over the past year. REG has gained 2.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.6%. However, in 2026, REG stock is up 10.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.7% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, REG’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year. Moreover, REG’s low double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, REG shares closed up by 1.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.17 per share met analyst estimates. REG expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REG’s FFO per share to grow 4.3% to $4.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s FFO surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering REG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.” 

On Feb. 6, Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a “Hold” rating on REG and set a price target of $78, implying a potential upside of 2.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $79.22 represents a 4.2% premium to REG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $85 suggests an upside potential of 11.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REG 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%
Regency Centers Corp
$SPX 6,964.82 +32.52 +0.47%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 2
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 5
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot