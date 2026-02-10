Regency Centers Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Regency Centers Corporation (REG), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at $13.8 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio includes properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and leading retailers.

Shares of this leading retail REIT have underperformed the broader market over the past year. REG has gained 2.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.6%. However, in 2026, REG stock is up 10.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, REG’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year. Moreover, REG’s low double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.7% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, REG shares closed up by 1.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.17 per share met analyst estimates. REG expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REG’s FFO per share to grow 4.3% to $4.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s FFO surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering REG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 6, Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a “Hold” rating on REG and set a price target of $78, implying a potential upside of 2.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $79.22 represents a 4.2% premium to REG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $85 suggests an upside potential of 11.8%.