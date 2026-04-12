Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Labcorp Holdings' Report

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH), headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, provides laboratory services. Valued at $21.5 billion by market cap, the company specializes in providing clinical lab tests for allergies, genetics and genomics, colorectal cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and pregnancy, as well as clinical trials for oncology and COVID-19. The global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LH to report a profit of $4.10 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.8% from $3.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect LH to report EPS of $17.66, up 7.4% from $16.44 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.8% year over year to $19.21 in fiscal 2027.

LH stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 19.4% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 9.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 17, LH shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.07 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.95. The company’s revenue was $3.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.6 billion. LH expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $17.55 to $18.25, and revenue in the range of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LH stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” LH’s average analyst price target is $310.47, indicating a potential upside of 19% from the current levels.