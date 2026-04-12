What to Expect From Revvity's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of health sciences solutions, technologies, and diagnostic services. Valued at $10 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas. The leading research and diagnostic firm is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RVTY to report a profit of $1.02 per share on a diluted basis, up 1% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect RVTY to report EPS of $5.40, up 6.7% from $5.06 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $6 in fiscal 2027.

RVTY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 3.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 9.2% gains over the same time frame.

Revvity's underperformance stemmed from the Trump administration's new global tariffs, sparking fears of trade disruptions and cost hikes for companies with international operations.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RVTY stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” RVTY’s average analyst price target is $118.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.6% from the current levels.