What You Need to Know Ahead of SBA Communications' Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. Valued at $23.7 billion by market cap, the company offers site leasing and development, construction, and consulting services. SBAC leases antenna space on its multi-tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. The company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SBAC to report a profit of $2.69 per share on a diluted basis, down 14.9% from $3.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect SBAC to report EPS of $11.51, down 10.4% from $12.84 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline marginally year over year to $11.43 in fiscal 2027.

SBAC stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 5.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 11.6% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 26, SBAC shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $3.19 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $3.25 per share. The company’s revenue was $719.6 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $724.9 million. SBAC expects full-year FFO in the range of $11.84 to $12.29 per share, and revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SBAC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” While SBAC currently trades above its mean price target of $223.70, the Street-high price target of $280 suggests an upside potential of 25.1%.