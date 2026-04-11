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Realty Income Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Realty Income Corp_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Realty Income Corp_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

San Diego, California-based Realty Income Corporation (O) is a leading REIT that owns and manages a large portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. With a market cap of $56.5 billion, Realty Income focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements. 

The REIT giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Monday, May 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect O to report an FFO of $1.10 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.8% from $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.  

For the current year, analysts expect O to report FFO per share of $4.45, up 4% from $4.28 in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.2% year over year to $4.59 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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O stock has surged 17.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.4% gains but outpacing the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE11.6% gains over the same time frame.

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On Mar. 30, Realty Income announced an $800 million offering of senior unsecured notes due 2033 with a 4.750% coupon and a yield of about 5.05%. Alongside the issuance, the company executed a $500 million cross-currency swap to effectively convert proceeds into euros, lowering its blended yield to roughly 4.44%. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, property acquisitions, and portfolio expansion. Its shares rose marginally after the announcement. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on O stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 17 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” O’s average analyst price target is $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.82 +0.09 +0.21%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR
O 63.75 +0.55 +0.87%
Realty Income Corp

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