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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Exxon Mobil's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $646 billion, the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. XOM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.80 on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.73, up 24.9% from $6.99 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.5% year over year (YoY) to $9.21 in fiscal 2027.

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XOM stock has surged 54.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX25.1% rise, and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE39.2% return during the same time frame.

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XOM has been capturing the attention of investors interested in energy stocks for many years now, and it is no different now, even amid volatility in the Middle East. As President Trump announces a two-week ceasefire and a 10-point proposal for Iran, oil prices have been in an uncertain state. However, XOM stands tall amidst this, offering strong financials and fundamentals. The company boasts diversified operations, including upstream production, refining, chemicals, and LNG, which are set to generate revenue throughout different price cycles. Moreover, the company announced 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day worth of production in its Q4 2025 earnings, the highest in more than 40 years, indicating operational excellence. 

Analysts are moderately bullish about XOM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” 11 recommend “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” for the stock. XOM’s average analyst price target is $157.96, indicating an upside of 1.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 56.60 -0.73 -1.27%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,839.30 +14.64 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 152.35 -2.69 -1.74%
Exxon Mobil Corp

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