Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Exxon Mobil's Report

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $646 billion , the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. XOM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.80 on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.73, up 24.9% from $6.99 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.5% year over year (YoY) to $9.21 in fiscal 2027.

XOM stock has surged 54.7% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 25.1% rise , and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 39.2% return during the same time frame.

XOM has been capturing the attention of investors interested in energy stocks for many years now, and it is no different now, even amid volatility in the Middle East. As President Trump announces a two-week ceasefire and a 10-point proposal for Iran, oil prices have been in an uncertain state. However, XOM stands tall amidst this, offering strong financials and fundamentals . The company boasts diversified operations, including upstream production, refining, chemicals, and LNG, which are set to generate revenue throughout different price cycles. Moreover, the company announced 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day worth of production in its Q4 2025 earnings, the highest in more than 40 years, indicating operational excellence.