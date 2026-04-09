What to Expect From MetLife's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

New York-based MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. Valued at $46.4 billion by market cap, the company also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products, as well as other products and services. The global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MET to report a profit of $2.21 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.8% from $1.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect MET to report EPS of $9.86, up 10.9% from $8.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $10.99 in fiscal 2027.

MET stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 36.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 16.6% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 4, MET shares closed up by 1.4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.49, up 19.1% year over year. The company’s revenue increased 27.6% from the year-ago quarter to $23.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MET stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” MET’s average analyst price target is $91.44, indicating a potential upside of 23% from the current levels.