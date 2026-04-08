What to Expect From Host Hotels & Resorts' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Bethesda, Maryland-based Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is the largest lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) and a leading owner of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Valued at $13.2 billion by market cap, the company delivers exceptional guest experiences in top destinations by partnering with renowned hospitality brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, St. Regis, Hyatt, Hilton, and Four Seasons. The largest lodging REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HST to report an FFO of $0.61 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.7% from $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect HST to report FFO per share of $2.07, unchanged from fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, its FFO is expected to rise slightly year over year to $2.08 per share in fiscal 2027.

HST stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 47.8% during this period. Similarly, it notably outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 9.7% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, HST shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted FFO of $0.51 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.47 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.5 billion. HST expects full-year FFO in the range of $2.03 to $2.11 per share, and revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HST stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” HST’s average analyst price target is $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.5% from the current levels.