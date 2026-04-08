What to Expect From Host Hotels & Resorts' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Bethesda, Maryland-based Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is the largest lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) and a leading owner of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Valued at $13.2 billion by market cap, the company delivers exceptional guest experiences in top destinations by partnering with renowned hospitality brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, St. Regis, Hyatt, Hilton, and Four Seasons. The largest lodging REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, May 6.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect HST to report an FFO of $0.61 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.7% from $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect HST to report FFO per share of $2.07, unchanged from fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, its FFO is expected to rise slightly year over year to $2.08 per share in fiscal 2027.
HST stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 47.8% during this period. Similarly, it notably outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 9.7% uptick over the same time frame.
On Feb. 18, HST shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted FFO of $0.51 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.47 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.5 billion. HST expects full-year FFO in the range of $2.03 to $2.11 per share, and revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.1 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on HST stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” HST’s average analyst price target is $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.