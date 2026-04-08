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What to Expect From Everest Group's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Everest Group Ltd logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Everest Group Ltd logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG), headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, provides reinsurance and insurance products. Valued at $13.3 billion by market cap, the company offers property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, as well as claims management and support services. The leading global research firm is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EG to report a profit of $14.35 per share on a diluted basis, up 122.5% from $6.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect EG to report EPS of $53.57, up 20.3% from $44.54 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.6% year over year to $59.24 in fiscal 2027. 

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EG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up marginally during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF13.1% returns over the same time frame.

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EG's underperformance is mainly due to the commercial retail business divestiture and deliberate reductions in U.S. casualty lines, with elevated catastrophe losses and costs also weighing on results. CEO James Williamson noted that gross written premiums dropped due to the sale and underwriting actions. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EG stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 11 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” EG’s average analyst price target is $362.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EG 327.38 -1.04 -0.32%
Everest Re Group
XLF 49.88 unch unch
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,616.85 +5.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index

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