PPL Corporation’s Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a Pennsylvania-based regulated utility company that delivers electricity and natural gas to roughly 3.5 million customers across Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The company has a market capitalization of $29.1 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate PPL Corporation to report a profit of $0.63 per share, up 5% from $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street’s earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect PPL to report EPS of $1.95, a 7.7% growth from $1.81 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 8.2% year over year to $2.11 in fiscal 2027.

PPL stock has surged 15.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 26.1% return during the same time frame.

PPL Corporation shares rose 1.2% on March 13 after the company filed a joint settlement with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission seeking approval for its first base distribution rate increase since 2016. The proposed hike is intended to fund investments in a safer and more reliable electric grid while keeping services affordable. The settlement has broad backing from consumer and stakeholder groups, with only minor objections related to provisions for large net metering customers.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the utility stock is very optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering PPL, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining four suggest a “Hold.” PPL’s average analyst price target is $41.53, indicating an upside of 6.9% from the current levels.