Corn Posting Midday Gains on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/2 cents at $3.94 1/4. 

NASS released their monthly Grain Crushings report on Monday afternoon, with December corn used for ethanol at 488.26 million bushels. That was a record high for the month and was 5.1% above the same week last month. Marketing year corn used in ethanol production is at 1.863 billion bushels, up 1.1 million bushels from the same period last year.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

