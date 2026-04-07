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Corn Fall Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock

Corn futures were 4 to 5 cents lower on the session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 3/4 cents at $4.10 1/2. Crude oil was down $2.03 on the day after late reports that the US and Iran were reviewing a Pakistan proposed 2-week ceasefire ahead of Tuesday nights deadline. Corn longs were likely taking some risk off the table heading into the evening.

Ahead of the Thursday WASDE update, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for a slight increase (3mbu) from March to 2.13 bbu for the US carryout projection.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 3% planted, which was ahead of the 2% average over the last 5 years.  All states reporting progress were ahead of normal.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday, with analysts expecting to show a bounce back in ethanol production from the week prior.

Brazil’s corn export total in March totaled 983,029 MT according to trade data, which was up 12.82% from last year but down 36.67% from February.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.49, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.10 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.60, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.78, down 5 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.35 3/8, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 478-0s -5-0 -1.04%
Corn
ZCN26 460-0s -5-2 -1.13%
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ZCK26 449-0s -5-0 -1.10%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3841 -0.0493 -1.11%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0958 -0.0471 -1.14%
US Corn Price Idx

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