Worried About High Beef and Gasoline Prices? Trade Lean Hogs Here.

June lean hog (HEM26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for June lean hog futures that prices posted strong gains Monday and hit a nearly three-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bullish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed above the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, high beef prices are prompting substitution demand for more economical pork cuts at the meat counter, amid rising gasoline prices at the pump that have dented consumer confidence. Seasonality factors also favor the closely watched CME lean hog index moving higher into early summer.

A move in June lean hog futures above chart resistance at Tuesday’s high of $107.85 would give the bulls more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $116.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $104.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):