3 Dividend Kings With 50+ Years of Raises Are Trading at a Huge Discount. Analysts Say Buy Before They Rebound

Markets rarely stay calm for long. With fears of war back in focus and headlines moving stocks day by day, it becomes even harder for investors to stay anchored on the long-term fundamentals. This environment highlights why stability matters. Investors often become less focused on chasing excitement and more interested in companies with a long history of holding up through different market conditions.

That’s one reason Dividend Kings often stand out during uncertain times. These are companies that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, a track record that often signals quality. So today, I’ll show you three Dividend Kings that are trading under or close to oversold levels.

How I came up with the following stocks

Using Barchart’s Stock Screener , I selected the following filters to get my list:

Annual Dividend Yield % (FWD) : Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest.

: Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest. 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI): An RSI less than 30 suggests the stock is “oversold”, while an RSI above 70 is “overbought”. I set the maximum to 40% to filter out companies that may be on a rebound.

An RSI less than 30 suggests the stock is “oversold”, while an RSI above 70 is “overbought”. I set the maximum to 40% to filter out companies that may be on a rebound. Percent from Low: Within 5% of the 1-month low, capturing stocks on a bullish reversal.

Within 5% of the 1-month low, capturing stocks on a bullish reversal. Number of Analysts: 12 or more. The higher the number, the better.

12 or more. The higher the number, the better. Current Analyst Rating: Moderate to Strong Buy. These are the stocks Wall Street expects to perform well over the next 12 months.

Moderate to Strong Buy. These are the stocks Wall Street expects to perform well over the next 12 months. Dividend Investing Ideas: Dividend Kings.

I set the filters, clicked results, and got six companies. I will cover three with the highest forward annual dividend.

Sysco Corp ( SYY )

Sysco Corp is a global distributor that supplies restaurants, hospitals, schools, hotels, and many large kitchens across the food and beverage industry. Its wide network already helps keep daily operations running smoothly, and its planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot would extend that reach further into the cash-and-carry market.

Meanwhile, in its recent quarterly financials , the company reported that sales rose 3% YOY to $20.8 billion. Despite that, net income fell 4.2% to $389 million due to margin pressure. Still, Sysco has consistently paid increasing dividends for more than 50 years now. It pays $2.16 yearly, translating to a yield of around 3%.

SYY stock trades around $73 and recently hit oversold territory, with an RSI of ~25. That said, it’s also up 7% from its 1-month low, suggesting that the stock is starting to recover.

Wall Street is bullish on Sysco as a consensus among 23 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ” with a score of 4.18 out of 5. The mean and high target prices suggest between 23% and 39% potential upside.

Procter & Gamble Company ( PG )

The next on my Dividend Kings list is Procter & Gamble, which many investors likely know well, so I will keep this one brief. Known for brands like Tide, Pampers, and Gillette, P&G remains a consumer staples giant, while newer products like Spruce and Zevo recently bagged Product of the Year awards.

In its recent quarterly financials , sales were up 1.5% YOY to $22.2 billion, while net income was down 6.7% to $4.3 billion due to higher costs and margin pressure. Still, P&G is a dividend powerhouse that has increased its dividends for 69 consecutive years . Today, it pays a forward annual dividend of $4.23 , translating to a yield of around 2.9%.

PG stock is trading at approximately $143, and is just an inch above oversold levels with an RSI of ~34. It is also 0.60% up from its 1-month low , which could be the beginning of a rebound- though I think it’s still a little early to tell.

Meanwhile, the stock has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating, with a score of 3.96 out of 5. It’s currently trading around its low target price, while its mean and high target prices suggest upside potential of 17% to 27%.

Becton Dickinson and Company ( BDX )

The last Dividend King on my list is Becton Dickinson and Company, or BD, a medical technology company with products used in medication delivery, diagnostics, and patient care. Of course, its role continues to expand, with BD recently partnering with companies like Sinteco to bring more robotics and automation into hospital pharmacies.

In its most recent quarterly financials , the company reported that sales rose 1.6% YOY to $5.3 billion, and net income also increased 26.1% to $382 million. Plus, Becton Dickinson increased its dividends for 54 consecutive years . Today, it pays a forward annual dividend of $4.20 , translating to a yield of around 2.7%.

BDX stock trades around $155 per share, has an RSI of around 36, and is up 1.53% from its 1-month low .

Its bullish outlook is also supported by Wall Street sentiment, with 13 analysts rating the stock a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” with an average score of 3.62 out of 5. The low to high target prices suggest between 1% and 42% upside potential.

Final thoughts

So, there you have it, three Dividend Kings trading under or close to oversold levels.

These companies have stayed strong through decades of market pressure, showing resilience, consistency, and staying power. In uncertain times, it is not always the highest yield that matters most, but the sense of safety behind it, and that is what these companies can offer to income-focused investors.

Of course, no investment is guaranteed, but their history and overall quality still make them worth a look.