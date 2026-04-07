Invesco’s Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $10.7 billion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a globally diversified investment management company that provides a wide range of asset management services to retail, institutional, and high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm manages assets across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies, and alternative investments.

It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 on Tuesday Apr. 28, before the market opens. Before this event, analysts expect this asset management company to report a profit of $0.60 per share, up 36.4% from $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IVZ to report a profit of $2.63 per share, up 29.6% from $2.03 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.3% year over year to $2.98 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of IVZ have soared 78.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.3% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 12.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Mon. 6, Invesco fell more than 5% after BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) revealed plans to launch a new ETF tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index, directly challenging Invesco’s flagship QQQ fund. The announcement raised concerns about intensified fee competition, potential market share erosion, and pressure on Invesco’s ETF-related revenues, as BlackRock’s scale and pricing power could attract significant investor inflows.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about IVZ’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," one “Moderate Buy,” and eight suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for Invesco is $29.88, indicating a 30.6% potential upside from the current levels.