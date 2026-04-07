Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From UDR, Inc.'s Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Maryland-based UDR, Inc. (UDR) is one of the most favorably positioned multifamily apartment REITs in the United States. The company has a market cap of $11.4 billion and owns, operates, acquires, develops, redevelops, renovates and manages apartment communities in high-barrier-to-entry markets across the nation.

UDR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s FFO to be $0.62 on a diluted basis, up 1.6% from $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.53, down marginally from $2.54 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.8% year over year (YoY) to $2.60 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

UDR stock has declined 14% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.3% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE7.2% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 9, UDR stock rose marginally following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $433.1 million and narrowly missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter amounted to $0.64, which matched Wall Street estimates. For the quarter that ended in March, the company expects its FFO to be in the range of $0.61 to $0.63. Additionally, for the full year, UDR expects its FFO to be in the range of $2.47 to $2.57 per share.

Analysts are moderately bullish on UDR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 13 recommend a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.” UDR’s average analyst price target is $40.71, indicating an upside of 17.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UDR 34.78 +0.14 +0.40%
United Dominion Realty Trust
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.55 -0.21 -0.50%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 21
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Next Big AI Winner Might Not Be a Tech Company
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
Nvidia Still Looks Cheap - Shorting Out-of-the-Money NVDA Put Options Is Attractive
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 3
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro May Have Just 7 Months to Prove SMCI Stock Is Investable
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.