Earnings Preview: What To Expect From UDR, Inc.'s Report

Maryland-based UDR, Inc. ( UDR ) is one of the most favorably positioned multifamily apartment REITs in the United States. The company has a market cap of $11.4 billion and owns, operates, acquires, develops, redevelops, renovates and manages apartment communities in high-barrier-to-entry markets across the nation.

UDR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s FFO to be $0.62 on a diluted basis, up 1.6% from $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.53, down marginally from $2.54 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.8% year over year (YoY) to $2.60 in fiscal 2027.

UDR stock has declined 14% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.3% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 7.2% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 9, UDR stock rose marginally following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $433.1 million and narrowly missed the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter amounted to $0.64, which matched Wall Street estimates. For the quarter that ended in March, the company expects its FFO to be in the range of $0.61 to $0.63. Additionally, for the full year, UDR expects its FFO to be in the range of $2.47 to $2.57 per share.