Berkshire Hathaway Suffered Its Longest Losing Streak in Over 7 Years — But Warren Buffett Said, ‘Berkshire Doesn’t Need Me… Everything Will Be the Same’

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) rarely gives investors a reason to squint at the chart, but late March did just that. The conglomerate snapped its longest losing streak in more than seven years on March 30, 2026, ending an eight-session slide that echoed a similar stretch last seen in December 2018.

Class B shares rebounded to close at $474.66, up 1.32% or about $6.17 on the day, after finishing the prior session at $468.49. The bounce offered a quick reset, but the timing raised bigger questions than a single green day could answer.

A Rare Slide Puts Berkshire in Unfamiliar Territory

The 8-day decline began after the stock’s last gain on March 17 and shaved roughly 4.9% off BRK.B, with Class A shares slipping about 4.7% over the same stretch. The move unfolded alongside broader market pressure tied to rising energy prices and renewed global tension in the Middle East.

For Berkshire, extended losing streaks are unusual. The company’s reputation has long leaned on steadiness, not swings, which made this stretch stand out. Year to date through late March, BRK.B was down roughly 5% to 6%, trailing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) over the same period.

The backdrop added another layer. The slide came just months after Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO on Jan. 1, 2026, handing leadership to Greg Abel . That shift, long expected but still significant, turned routine market weakness into a real-time test of Berkshire’s post-Buffett era.

Buffett and Munger Built a System Meant to Last

Buffett addressed that transition directly in his final interview as CEO, which aired on CNBC on Jan. 2, 2026 . “Everything will be the same,” he said. “I will come in. I won’t be up there speaking at the annual meeting, but I’ll be in the directors’ section.”

That message wasn’t new. Buffett has spent years framing Berkshire as a collection of durable businesses designed to run without constant oversight. In a March 10, 2020 interview with then- Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer, he put it plainly. “Berkshire doesn’t need me,” Buffett said. “We’ve got somebody that’s extremely better than I am in many, many, many respects to succeed me.”

Charlie Munger, Buffett’s longtime partner who died in 2023 at age 99, pushed the same idea even further. “We want to buy something that’s intrinsically a very good business, meaning that an idiot could run it and it would do alright,” Munger said at the Redlands Forum in 2020.

That philosophy shaped Berkshire’s approach for decades. The goal was never to rely on star power . It was to own businesses with strong advantages, keep a conservative balance sheet, and let managers operate with autonomy.

A Short Streak Becomes a Long-Term Test

The late-March slide briefly challenged that narrative. Some investors appeared to question whether the so-called Buffett premium would hold under Abel’s leadership, especially with the stock trading below its 2025 highs.

At the same time, the company’s core hasn’t changed. Berkshire entered 2026 with a cash position near $382 billion , continues selective share repurchases, and maintains a wide mix of operating businesses across insurance, rail, energy, and consumer sectors.

The rebound on March 30 may not settle the debate, but it does hint at something familiar. Short-term moves have never told the full Berkshire story. Over more than 6 decades, the company has moved through downturns, including the dot-com bust and the 2008 financial crisis , and kept compounding.

This 8-day streak, while the longest in over 7 years, ended as quickly as it arrived. What remains is the bigger question Buffett and Munger spent years answering in advance. If the system works as designed, the identity of the person at the top should matter less than the structure underneath. For now, the market appears to be watching that theory play out in real time. The first test came fast.

The early result, at least for one day, leaned in Berkshire’s favor.