Joe Rogan Says Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Better’ at Stock Market Picks Than Warren Buffett and George Soros — ‘She Can do No Wrong, Bro’

Beating the market usually comes with a playbook — patience, diversification, and time. Then a podcast conversation comes along and throws a wrench into that idea.

On a July 2022 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Joe Rogan reacted to a stock trade linked to Nancy Pelosi’s household with a blunt comparison:

“Do you know that she’s better at stock market picks than Warren Buffett and George Soros? She can do no wrong, bro. She should quit what she’s doing.”

The Exchange That Sparked the Comment

The remark came during a discussion with comedian Andrew Schulz, who raised questions about timing tied to a major semiconductor policy push.

“And right before they were about to announce this, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, because he knew apparently maybe, what do you think, maybe got some inside news, bought $5 million worth of Nvidia stock because he knew this shit was going to go up, which is wild,” Schulz said. “That relationship with Nancy Pelosi and insider trading and her husband is wild.”

Rogan responded with the comparison, framing it as a reaction to the trade rather than a detailed financial analysis.

A Portfolio Under Scrutiny

Pelosi has served in Congress since 1987, with a salary that has ranged from about $174,000 to $223,500 during her time as Speaker of the House. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, manages investments through the venture capital firm Financial Leasing Services.

Financial disclosures show holdings in major companies including Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN), along with significant real estate assets. Estimates of the couple’s net worth vary depending on valuation methods, but many place it in the hundreds of millions.

Some reports indicate their stock portfolio grew from under $1 million in the late 1980s to well over $100 million. That level of growth has drawn comparisons to prominent investors, though the sources of returns remain a point of public debate.

Ongoing Policy Debate

The discussion extends beyond one household. It ties into whether members of Congress should trade individual stocks at all.

The STOCK Act requires disclosure of trades within 45 days and prohibits insider trading. It does not ban lawmakers or their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.

In recent sessions, lawmakers have introduced proposals that would restrict or prohibit those trades, often allowing only diversified funds or government-backed securities. Some measures also include stricter disclosure timelines and penalties.

As of early 2026, those proposals have not been fully enacted.

What It Comes Down To

Rogan’s comment captured a reaction to a specific example, but the larger issue remains unresolved. The gap between public service and private investing continues to draw attention, and the rules governing that space are still being debated.