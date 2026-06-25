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Soybean Oil Prices Fall as Crude Oil Slides Lower. 1 Trade to Make Here.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

September soybean oil (ZLU26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September soybean oil futures that prices are trending lower. See at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bearish mode as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. 

Fundamentally, crude oil (CBQ26) (CLQ26) prices are sliding lower, which is also bearish for bean oil. Also, spreaders who had earlier initiated long bean oil, short meal (ZMU26) spreads, will have to start unwinding those spreads at some point, and probably sooner rather than later. That would be bearish for bean oil.

A move in the September bean oil futures below chart support at the June low of 65.90 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 55.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 70.00 cents.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CBQ26 74.64 +0.90 +1.22%
Crude Oil Brent
ZMU26 302.9 +3.9 +1.30%
Soybean Meal
ZLU26 68.06 +0.79 +1.17%
Soybean Oil
CLQ26 71.47 +1.13 +1.61%
Crude Oil WTI

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