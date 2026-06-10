1 Swing Trade to Make as Soybean Meal Prices Keep Falling

September soybean meal (ZMU26) futures present a “swing-trade” buying opportunity.

See on the daily bar chart for September soybean meal futures that prices have sold off recently and are now near the bottom of a well-defined trading range. It’s my bias that chart support at the $300.00 area will stop and reverse the price decline. History shows that meal prices around the $300.00 area are a value-buying opportunity.

Fundamentally, global food prices are on the rise amid rising world inflation. Also, soy complex futures spread traders had been selling meal and buying soybean oil (ZLN26). However, those spread trades will have to be unwound at some point, which will support meal.

A move in September meal futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $308.00 would give the bears fresh momentum and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $330.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $300.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):