Jefferies Is Betting on Robinhood to Become a ‘Super App.’ Is That Possible in the Age of AI?

Robinhood is evolving into an AI-driven financial platform, with CEO Vlad Tenev noting, “Robinhood will be the financial super app for families to invest, plan, and grow wealth across generations,” as quoted by PYMNTS.com .

Jefferies’ analyst Ritwik Roy added that Robinhood is well-positioned to benefit from rising global retail participation. He highlights the company’s “unique ability to attract the next-generation investor,” as quoted by Street Insider , and suggests it could be a major beneficiary of a projected $100 trillion generational wealth transfer from Baby Boomers to Millennials and Gen Z over the next two decades.

All With the Help of Robinhood’s Cortex AI

At the center of its AI strategy is Robinhood’s Cortex AI , which is transforming how everyday investors interact with financial markets. The tool can analyze stocks and market trends in real time, translate complex financial news into plain English, and deliver personalized insights, strategies, and trade ideas. In short, a go-to super app for all things financial. And while it could be successful in the age of AI, Cortex AI will need to be faster, more actionable, and more trustworthy than its competition, including Charles Schwab (SCHW), Fidelity (FIS), and other fintech companies, like SoFi (SOFI). Otherwise, it can also be quickly replaced. Time will tell.

We also can’t forget that in the age of AI, especially when it comes to financial advice, there are regulatory considerations. For example, if Cortex pushes too far into personalized recommendations or fiduciary-style services (trusts, for instance), it could attract legal scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Weakness in the Stock Is an Opportunity

Since the start of the year, shares of Robinhood are down about 38%. But that’ll happen when fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion falls short of estimates, thanks to a massive 38% decline in cryptocurrency trading volume. The good news—its EPS of 66 cents did manage to beat by two cents. And it appears a good deal of negativity has been priced in. We also have to consider that its higher-margin Robinhood Gold subscribers grew by 1.5 million, or 58% year-over-year (YoY), to 4.2 million. It has $4.3 billion of cash on hand. It bought back $653 million worth of stock and approved a $1.5 billion buyback, signaling management’s confidence that the stock is still undervalued. Furthermore, it also saw $68 billion in net deposits in 2025, including $16 billion in the fourth quarter.

Helpfully, analysts at Wolfe Research upgraded the HOOD stock to an “Outperform” rating with a price target of $125. The firm cited the recent pullback in the stock and a stronger product lineup, including growth in the company’s prediction market offering, which allows users to trade on the outcome of real-world events—politics, economics, sports, and entertainment—using “event contracts,” as noted by Robinhood .

What Do Analysts Say About HOOD Stock?

Of the 23 analysts covering the HOOD stock , 16 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, four have a “Hold” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean target price of $116.90 implies 70% potential upside from current levels. Meanwhile, the high-end target of $180 implies as much as 161% possible growth from here. In the end, Robinhood’s push to become a financial “super app” feels like a natural evolution of where the company and the industry are headed. Still, that alone won’t guarantee success for Robinhood, which will have to contend with a market crowded with financial giants and fintech rivals.

For it to succeed, Robinhood will need to prove that its AI tools are far more trustworthy, reliable, and valuable to everyday users.