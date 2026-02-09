Hogs Falling on Monday

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with 35 cent to $1.37 losses at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 19 cents higher on Feb 4 at $86.57.

CFTC data showed managed money adding a total of 15,051 contracts to the net long position in lean hog futures and options in the week of Tuesday, taking the total to 128,857 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Monday morning report was $2.52 higher at $96.29 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the rest up $3.41 to $7.71. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.593 million head. That was 92,000 head above last week and 72,094 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.025, down $0.350,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $96.575, down $1.375