Cotton Faces Weakness as Acres Exceed Expectations

Cotton futures saw weakness later on Tuesday, with contracts down 19 to 29 points following more than expected acres. The US dollar index was $0.658 lower at $99.695. Crude oil futures were down $1.13 to $101.75 on the day.

March Prospective Plantings data from this morning showed cotton acres seen at 9.64 million acres this spring. That was a 409,000 increase from estimates and would be 357,000 acres above a year ago.

The Seam showed 2,566 bales sold on Monday at an average of 61.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on 3/30 at 80.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 30, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 25 points last Thursday to 54.47 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 70, down 19 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 72.13, down 29 points,