Alcoa Stock Is Surging as Iran War Boosts Aluminum Prices. Should You Buy AA Here?

Alcoa (AA) shares have ripped higher in recent sessions as the Iran war sparked a significant “melt-up” in industrial metals, particularly aluminum.

On March 30, the NYSE-listed firm even broke above its key moving averages (20-day and 50-day), signaling a bullish shift in near- to medium-term momentum.

Following recent gains, Alcoa stock is trading up roughly 12% versus the start of this year.

Significance of Iran War for Alcoa Stock

The Iran war has evolved into a “black swan” event for the aluminum market because the Middle East accounts for about 9% of its global production.

Recent missile strikes on key smelting facilities in the UAE and Bahrain have physically removed capacity from the market.

Meanwhile, threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit point for a third of the world’s seaborne aluminum, have sent futures skyrocketing toward $3,500 per metric ton.

As a Western producer with a reliable, vertically integrated supply chain in safe jurisdictions like Australia and North America, AA stock is the primary beneficiary of this regional supply challenge.

A 0.63% dividend yield makes Alcoa even more attractive to own in 2026.

Why Else Are AA Shares Attractive in 2026?

Beyond a war-enabled rally, Alcoa shares remain compelling given they’re trading at less than 10x earnings — well below its historical forward multiple (10-year) of over 20x.

Moreover, AA has recently disclosed a strategic plan to boost its EBITDA, which analysts believe will capture hundreds of millions in cost savings by the end of 2026.

And since China is maintaining tight production caps on its domestic smelters, the long-term structural deficit in aluminum remains intact.

For investors seeking a high-beta play on industrial recovery and inflation protection, Alcoa’s clean balance sheet and rising margins present a “buying opportunity” even at its current, elevated stock price.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Alcoa?

Wall Street also recommends gaining exposure to Alcoa heading into April, especially since its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at about 55 suggests it’s not out of juice just yet.