Eli Lilly Is Bringing AI-Developed Drugs to Market. Should You Buy LLY Stock to Profit?

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a premier global pharmaceutical leader specializing in developing breakthrough therapies across neuroscience, oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolic health. Today, Lilly is at the forefront of a medical revolution, driven by its leadership in incretin-based medicines for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, such as Mounjaro and Zepbound. Beyond metabolic health, the company is advancing high-impact treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. Eli Lilly is now, with an agreement with Insilico Medicine, expanding that cutting-edge pharmaceutical portfolio into AI-designed drugs.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company has a legacy spanning 150 years.

Eli Lilly Stock Outperforms

Eli Lilly’s stock is reflecting a period of consolidation following a historic rally that saw its market capitalization briefly exceed $1 trillion in late 2025. While LLY stock has faced a year-to-date (YTD) pullback of roughly 17% amid broader sector volatility, it remains a long-term powerhouse. Lilly continues to attract investors who are focused on the massive, untapped potential of the global obesity market and the company’s industry-leading production expansion.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Health Care Index (XLV), Eli Lilly has historically been a significant outperformer, though it has recently trailed the index’s more defensive stance during the Q1 2026 market correction. While the broader healthcare sector has declined about 7% this year, Lilly’s sharper dip reflects its high-growth status and the intense scrutiny on GLP-1 demand.

Eli Lilly Posts Strong Results

Eli Lilly delivered a blockbuster performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting revenue of $19.3 billion, a staggering 43% increase year-over-year (YoY). This growth was almost entirely volume-led, headlined by the explosive demand for its "Key Products" segment. Mounjaro revenue surged 110% to $7.4 billion, while Zepbound saw a 123% increase to $4.2 billion.

The company reported a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $7.54, which comfortably beat Wall Street estimates. Furthermore, Lilly maintained an exceptional gross margin of 83.2%, showcasing its ability to scale manufacturing efficiently while absorbing massive investments in new production facilities.

The quarter also highlighted Lilly’s aggressive expansion strategy, with $3.8 billion dedicated to R&D to support late-stage assets like orforglipron (an oral obesity pill) and retatrutide. For the full year 2025, total revenue reached $65.2 billion, up 45% from 2024.

Management issued an optimistic outlook for 2026, guiding for revenue between $80 billion and $83 billion and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $33.50 to $35.00. With over $55 billion committed to manufacturing buildouts since 2020 and a new agreement to expand Medicare access for obesity treatments.

Eli Lilly Brings AI Drugs

Eli Lilly recently expanded its partnership with Hong Kong-based Insilico Medicine through a $2.75 billion strategic agreement. The deal, which evolves from a 2023 software licensing pact, grants Lilly an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize a portfolio of preclinical oral therapeutics discovered via Insilico’s Pharma.AI platform.

Under the terms, Insilico received a $115 million upfront payment, with the remaining $2.6 billion contingent on regulatory and commercial milestones, plus future royalties. This collaboration leverages Insilico's ability to synthesize molecules rapidly, having already moved nearly half of its 28 AI-designed drugs into clinical stages, while utilizing Lilly’s global clinical development expertise.

As part of the deal, Insilico will join Lilly’s Gateway Labs community. This move aligns with Lilly’s aggressive AI push and its broader $3 billion investment plan in China, aiming to shorten drug discovery timelines across multiple disease areas.

Should You Buy LLY Stock?

Eli Lilly remains a powerhouse in the pharmaceutical sector, with the recent Insilico deal further strengthening a pipeline already dominated by the success of Mounjaro and Zepbound. Wall Street maintains a "Strong Buy" consensus for LLY, with 23 of 30 analysts recently issuing top-tier ratings. With a mean price target of $1,238.64, the stock offers a projected 36% upside from its current levels. As the company expands its manufacturing capacity and integrates cutting-edge AI to accelerate drug discovery, its combination of 45% revenue growth and dominant market share makes it a premier core holding for 2026.