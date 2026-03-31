What You Need To Know Ahead of Fiserv's Earnings Release

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) provides financial services technology solutions to clients worldwide in the banking, insurance, healthcare and investment industries. The company has a market cap of $29.2 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.60 on a diluted basis, down 25.2% from $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.14, down 5.8% from $8.64 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.6% year over year (YoY) to $9.08 in fiscal 2027.

FISV stock has declined 74.5% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 25.3% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 10, FISV stock rose 4.1% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s adjusted revenue for the period amounted to $4.9 billion, which failed to meet the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.99, which successfully beat Wall Street estimates.