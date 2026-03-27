Cotton Rallying on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with 42 to 70 point gains across the front months on Friday. The US dollar index was $0.207 higher at $99.915. Crude oil is up $4.32 on the day to $98.80.

Export Sales data now has the 9.556 million RB of combined cotton sales and shipments as of 3/19, down 7% from a year ago. That is 85% of the USDA export projection and lags the 98% average sales pace.

March Intentions data is expected to show cotton acreage at 9.229 million acres according to a Reuters survey of analysts, which would be slightly below last year.

The Seam showed 6,389 bales sold on March 26 at an average of 64.16 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 65 points on Thursday at 78.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/26, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 25 points on Thursday to 54.47 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 69.83, up 42 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.08, up 56 points,