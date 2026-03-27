Bulls Are in Control of Soybean Meal. Make This 1 Trade Now.

July soybean meal (ZMN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July soybean meal futures that prices are in a choppy uptrend. The meal bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, domestic demand for meal remains solid amid strong monthly soybean crush reports recently. Also, spreaders who have been long soybean oil (ZLN26) and short soybean meal will likely soon have to unwind those spreads, which would boost meal futures.

A move in July meal futures above chart resistance $322.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $340.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is lcoated at $315.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):