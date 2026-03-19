Spreads Unwinding: Soybean Meal Prices Highlight a Buying Opportunity Here

May soybean meal (ZMK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May soybean meal futures that prices are trending higher and overnight hit a 3.5-month high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the domestic soybean crushing pace is strong amid good demand. Also, spreaders who are long soybean oil (ZLK26) and short soybean meal appear ready to begin unwinding those spreads, which would support soybean meal.

A move in May soybean meal futures above chart resistance at the overnight high of $327.30 would become a buy opportunity. The upside price objective would be $360.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is lcoated at $315.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):