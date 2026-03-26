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What You Need to Know Ahead of W. R. Berkley's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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W_R_ Berkley Corp_ phone and site-by T_Schnedier via Shutterstock
W_R_ Berkley Corp_ phone and site-by T_Schnedier via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $24.2 billion, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is an insurance company that operates as one of the largest commercial lines writers in the country. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 21.  

Before this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $1.14 per share, up 12.9% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.13 per share in the previous quarter missed the forecasted figure by a slight margin. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WRB to report a profit of $4.58 per share, up 5.8% from $4.33 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 5.7% year-over-year to $4.84 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of WRB have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.4% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF2.5% drop over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 13, WRB announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 23. The announcement was positively received by the market, with the stock rising 1.9% in the next trading session.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about WRB’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," 12 indicate “Hold," and five advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for WRB is $69.06, indicating a 5.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.05 -0.29 -0.59%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
WRB 65.26 +0.77 +1.19%
W.R. Berkley Corp
$SPX 6,477.16 -114.74 -1.74%
S&P 500 Index

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