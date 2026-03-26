What You Need to Know Ahead of W. R. Berkley's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $24.2 billion , W. R. Berkley Corporation ( WRB ) is an insurance company that operates as one of the largest commercial lines writers in the country. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 21.

Before this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $1.14 per share , up 12.9% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.13 per share in the previous quarter missed the forecasted figure by a slight margin.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WRB to report a profit of $4.58 per share, up 5.8% from $4.33 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 5.7% year-over-year to $4.84 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of WRB have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.4% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 2.5% drop over the same time period.

On Feb. 13, WRB announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 23. The announcement was positively received by the market, with the stock rising 1.9% in the next trading session.