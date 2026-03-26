Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Down 15% in 2026, Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock?

Ian Cooper - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Alibaba by Photo Agency via Shutterstock
Alibaba by Photo Agency via Shutterstock

Alibaba (BABA) isn’t having a great start to the year. Down about 15% on earnings, competition, and its recent failure to reassure markets that AI progress is outweighing weakness in other parts of its business, investors are turning away from BABA stock.

www.barchart.com

Granted, management just iterated a goal to generate more than $100 billion in annual revenue from its cloud and AI business over the next few years. Alibaba also reported cloud revenue growth of about 36% year-over-year (YOY) to $6.2 billion, thanks to AI workloads. Management even noted that AI revenue has been growing at triple-digit rates for about 10 quarters.

Unfortunately, though, the risk may outweigh the reward at the moment. For one, investors have to consider heavy competition from Tencent (TCEHY), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which are also investing substantially in AI growth. There are concerns about the company’s declining profits as well, partly because of its heavier spending on cloud and AI. Lastly, as the company attempts to shift from e-commerce to a cloud and AI platform, it will need more investments — and take on more risk.

Recent Earnings Are Nothing to Write Home About

In its most recent quarter, Alibaba saw a 2% increase in revenue, a drop of 74% YOY in operating income, a 49% dip in operating cash flow, and a 71% decrease in free cash flow. Adjusted EBITA was down 57% to $3.34 billion, while adjusted EPS was down 67% to 13 cents. 

As noted by Seeking Alpha, the company's investments in AI “come at the detriment of net income,” with Alibaba's cloud revenue growth appearing insufficient compared to Microsoft Azure's 39% growth "from a much larger base." What's more, Alibaba faces further headwinds, such as "limitations in accessing top-of-the-line microchips.”

Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu believes that AI will continue to be a major growth engine. "Our Cloud Intelligence Group’s revenue is up 36% with AI-related product revenue delivering triple-digit growth for the tenth consecutive quarter,” noted Wu. In addition, Alibaba's Qwen AI app notably surpassed 300 million users

Unfortunately, red flags remain even with the triple-digit growth, given that the top-line numbers were severely underwhelming. Plus, Alibaba saw a significant drop in earnings with poor operational results, while sales and marketing costs more than doubled. With the risks outweighing the rewards, investors may want to avoid BABA stock for now, waiting and seeing before putting capital to work.

What Do Analysts Say About BABA Stock?

Of the 25 analysts covering BABA stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy" rating, one has a “Moderate buy,” and five analysts have a “Hold" rating. The mean target price of $186.50 implies 49% potential upside from current levels. Meanwhile, the high-end target of $212 implies as much as 70% possible growth from here.

At the moment, there are too many red flags to jump into BABA stock. On one hand, the company’s pivot to AI and cloud shows impressive growth potential, with massive AI revenue expansion and over 300 million users on its AI app. However, poor earnings and collapsing profits, competition, and a failure to reassure markets that its AI progress is outweighing weakness in other parts of the business are all turning off investors.

For investors with a very long-term horizon and appetite for intense volatility, dipping a toe into Alibaba could pay off if the company successfully executes its AI and cloud strategy. For those seeking stability and clear growth, wait on the sidelines until earnings recover.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BABA 125.28 -4.59 -3.53%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
MSFT 366.28 -4.76 -1.28%
Microsoft Corp
TCEHY 62.7800 -1.5800 -2.45%
Tencent Hldgs ADR
AMZN 207.85 -3.86 -1.82%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Jump as Hopes for End to Middle East Conflict Boost Sentiment
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 2
Bank of America Is Betting That Nebius Stock Still Has 30% Upside Potential. Should You Buy It Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Drops, But Huge Unusual Call GOOG Options Activity Highlights Its Value
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Has Had a Monster Run. This Bear Call Strategy Pays You If the Party Is Over.
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 5
Warren Buffett Urges Investors to Stay in the Market: ‘I Would Still Be Buying Stocks Even If I Knew World War III Would Happen’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.