What to Expect From Omnicom Group's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

New York-based Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC ) offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services and provides a range of services across media and advertising, precision marketing, public relations, healthcare, branding and retail commerce, and more. The company has a market cap of $23.5 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.80 per share , representing an increase of 5.9% from $1.70 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $10.11, indicating a 16.9% rise from $8.65 reported in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 8.8% year over year (YoY) to $11 in fiscal 2027.

OMC stock has declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.1% rise and the State Street Communications Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 11.5% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 19, OMC stock surged 15.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 27.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.5 billion, primarily driven by constant-currency revenue growth and the inclusion of one month of revenue attributable to its acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS also grew 7.5% from its year-ago value to $2.59 as well.