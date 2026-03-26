What to Expect From Omnicom Group's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

New York-based Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services and provides a range of services across media and advertising, precision marketing, public relations, healthcare, branding and retail commerce, and more. The company has a market cap of $23.5 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.80 per share, representing an increase of 5.9% from $1.70 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $10.11, indicating a 16.9% rise from $8.65 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 8.8% year over year (YoY) to $11 in fiscal 2027.
OMC stock has declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.1% rise and the State Street Communications Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 11.5% rise during the same time frame.
On Feb. 19, OMC stock surged 15.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 27.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.5 billion, primarily driven by constant-currency revenue growth and the inclusion of one month of revenue attributable to its acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS also grew 7.5% from its year-ago value to $2.59 as well.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,” four advise a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Moderate Sell” rating for the stock. OMC’s average analyst price target is $100, indicating an upside of 32% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.