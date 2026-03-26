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Corn Slipping Back Early on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Thursday AM trade. Futures posted 3 to 5 ¼ cent gains across the board on Wednesday despite early session weakness. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, down just 116 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 3/4 cents to $4.25 3/4.  

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a waiver this morning allowing E15 sales starting May 1, following a pattern from previous years of lifting the fuel restrictions during the summer months. 

EIA data was released on Wednesday morning, with ethanol production bouncing 23,000 barrels pe day in the week ending on March 20 to 1.116 million bpd. That helped to take the stockpiles of ethanol 763,000 barrels higher to 27.17 million barrels. Ethanol exports slipped another 55,000 bpd to 119,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol rising 13,000 bpd to 889,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be released this morning, as traders are looking for between 0.7 and 1.5 MMT in old crop corn bookings during the week of 3/19. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0 to 100,000 MT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.67 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.25 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.77 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.93 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.51 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 493-4 +0-2 +0.05%
Corn
ZCN26 477-2 -0-4 -0.10%
Corn
ZCK26 466-6 -0-4 -0.11%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5358 +0.0025 +0.06%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2417 -0.0048 -0.11%
US Corn Price Idx

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