EchoStar Stock Just Broke Above Its 50-Day Moving Average on SpaceX IPO Hype. Does That Make SATS a Buy?

EchoStar (SATS) stock rallied as much as 12% on Wednesday following reports that SpaceX plans on filing for an initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week. The surge pushed SATS well past its 50-day moving average (MA) this morning, signaling upward momentum may continue in the near term.

Despite today’s gains, EchoStar stock remains down nearly 10% versus its YTD high in January.

Significance of SpaceX IPO For EchoStar Stock

SATS shares soared on March 25, mostly because of its unique strategic tie to billionaire Elon Musk’s aerospace company.

In 2025, the Nasdaq-listed firm signed a landmark agreement to sell about $20 billion in wireless spectrum to SpaceX, with a huge chunk of the payment — up to $11 billion — set to be delivered in its common stock.

With SpaceX reportedly seeking a valuation as high as $1.75 trillion and aiming to raise $75 billion in its IPO, the “on-paper” worth of EchoStar’s equity stake in the aerospace firm has skyrocketed.

For investors who don’t yet have access to SpaceX directly, SATS has effectively become the go-to vehicle to benefit from the pre-IPO announcement.

Why Else Are SATS Shares Worth Owning

Beyond SpaceX hype, EchoStar shares’ fundamental story is undergoing a radical transformation. The company has recently joined the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), a development that mandates institutional buying and boosts liquidity.

Financially, while legacy satellite TV remains a challenge, SATS surprised the market last month, delivering nearly $584 million in adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal Q4, beating estimates by a solid 60%.

Moreover, management is aggressively de-leveraging through a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) that streamlines $1.6 billion in debt.

At about 2.1x sales , EchoStar is relatively inexpensive to own versus its satellite and specialized media peers in 2026 as well.

What’s the Consensus Rating on EchoStar?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street also remains constructive on EchoStar Corp for the next 12 months.