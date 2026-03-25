From $37 to $87 in Just One Year, This Growth Stock is Unstoppable

The market likes a comeback story, but it loves it even more when an underdog transforms into a strong artificial intelligence (AI) contender. This story is about DigitalOcean (DOCN). In just one year, the stock has surged from $37 to $87, with a 52-week high of $88.84, and currently sits around $86, reflecting a more profound transformation happening beneath the surface. This transformation is driven by AI, disciplined execution, and a strategic pivot that is now clearly paying off.

Is DOCN a buy now?

How DigitalOcean Stacks Up vs. Cloud Giants

Valued at $7.8 billion, DigitalOcean is a cloud computing platform that helps developers and businesses build, run, and scale applications online, with a sole focus on simplicity, pricing transparency, and ease of use. The bigger cloud giants like Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud offer hundreds of services, which are complex and expensive. A year ago, I wondered if this small-cap cloud company could ever catch up to the cloud giants.

However, it is important to note that DigitalOcean wasn’t trying to catch up with the cloud giants. It was instead carving out a niche as the simplest and most cost-effective cloud for developers and AI-native businesses to establish and scale quickly. DigitalOcean wins on simplicity over complexity. It provides services like virtual servers (called "Droplets"), managed databases, storage, and, now, AI infrastructure for running applications (inference), all of which are supposed to be quick to build and simple to operate. This made its services an ideal choice for start-ups, developers, and AI-native companies that want to move fast.

From an Underdog to a Strong AI Contender

This popularity among small-to-medium customers helped DigitalOcean to close 2025 on a high note. Revenue increased 18% in Q4 to $242 million and 15% for fiscal 2025 to $901 million. Profitability remained intact despite aggressive growth, with adjusted earnings of $2.12, an increase of 10.4% over fiscal 2024. Now that the company has gained a reputation, it is turning its limitations of not being able to scale with larger customers into its strength. The company’s top digital-native enterprise (DNE) customers have become its primary growth driver.

ARR from these customers totaled $640 million in Q4, accounting for 62% of total ARR and increasing 30% year on year. Customers spending more than $100,000 per year increased by 58%, those spending more than $500,000 rose by 97%, and million-dollar customers now contribute $133 million in ARR. Net dollar retention rate also stood strong at 115% for million-dollar clients. This is validation that DigitalOcean can now retain and expand with the very customers it once risked losing.

Furthermore, Digital Ocean does not intend to compete in the crowded GPU training arms race. Instead, it is taking a different approach, focusing on inference, which is the operational backbone of AI systems. Its platform, called the “agentic inference cloud,” combines specialized AI infrastructure with a full-stack cloud environment. This includes compute, storage, databases, networking, observability, and security, all built into a single platform optimized for real AI applications. Its top 25 customers account for just 10% of revenue, highlighting a diversified base.

While many competitors are burning cash to build capacity, DigitalOcean remains profitable and cash-generative, highlighting its claim of balancing growth with discipline. The company generated adjusted free cash flow of $168 million in fiscal 2025.

Looking ahead, DigitalOcean is ramping up infrastructure to meet demand. The company plans to bring 31 megawatts of new data center capacity online in 2026 across three facilities. While this expansion will put short-term pressure on margins due to upfront expenses, management views it as a necessary step to capture high-return growth opportunities. Hence, management forecasts a 54% dip in adjusted earnings, even though revenue is expected to surge 21% in fiscal 2026 at midpoint. The company, however, expects to generate 15% to 17% of revenue as adjusted free cash flow in the year. Analysts project earnings could rebound by 88% in fiscal 2027, driven by revenue growth of 30%.

The Bigger Picture

DigitalOcean is no longer just a developer-friendly cloud platform. It is evolving into a core infrastructure provider for the next generation of AI-native companies. The stock’s rally from $37 to $87 is not just hype or short-term momentum. It is a reflection of a business that has drastically changed its trajectory. Savvy investors with a long-term horizon would be wise to accumulate shares at a better entry point.

Overall, Wall Street rates DOCN stock as a “Moderate Buy.” Out of the 14 analysts covering DigitalOcean, nine have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, and five suggest a “Hold.” DOCN stock has already surpassed the average analyst price target of $76.25. However, the Street-high price estimate of $100 implies a 16% potential upside over the next 12 months.