Cotton Steady on Wednesday Morning

Cotton futures are up 11 to 32 points so far on Wednesday. The US dollar index is $0.133 higher at $99.375. Crude oil is down $1.71 on the day and nearly $3.50 off the lows.

The Seam showed 2,087 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 10 points on 3/24 at 77.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 975 on March 24, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

May 26 Cotton is at 67.94, up 32 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 70.05, up 28 points,