Is Match Group Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is a global leader in the online dating industry. With a market cap of $7.3 billion, the company owns and operates a wide range of popular dating platforms such as Tinder, Match, and OkCupid, offering services across various demographics and interests.
Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and MTCH fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the internet content & information industry. MTCH's wide range of brands enables it to appeal to a variety of demographics and cater to different preferences, expanding its market reach. The company's strong brand presence, strategic acquisitions, and focus on innovative technologies such as AI-driven matching algorithms and safety measures distinguish it from competitors in the industry.
Despite its notable strength, MTCH shares slipped 22.5% from its 52-week high of $39.20, achieved on Aug. 15, 2025. Over the past three months, MTCH stock dipped 7.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% decline during the same time frame.
Shares of MTCH dipped 15.8% on a six-month basis and fell 4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s six-month 1.2% losses and 13.7% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, MTCH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late September, 2025, with slight fluctuations.
MTCH is struggling with customer acquisition, seeing a 4.7% decline in payers to 13.8 million. Additionally, heated competition is diverting traffic from its platform.
On Feb. 3, MTCH shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS came in at $0.83, up 40.7% year over year. The company’s revenue was $878 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $871.6 million. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.
MTCH’s rival, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has lagged behind the stock, with a 22.1% downtick over the past six months and a 4.2% loss over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MTCH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $36.39 suggests a potential upside of 19.7% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.