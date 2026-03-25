Is Match Group Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is a global leader in the online dating industry. With a market cap of $7.3 billion, the company owns and operates a wide range of popular dating platforms such as Tinder, Match, and OkCupid, offering services across various demographics and interests.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and MTCH fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the internet content & information industry. MTCH's wide range of brands enables it to appeal to a variety of demographics and cater to different preferences, expanding its market reach. The company's strong brand presence, strategic acquisitions, and focus on innovative technologies such as AI-driven matching algorithms and safety measures distinguish it from competitors in the industry.

Despite its notable strength, MTCH shares slipped 22.5% from its 52-week high of $39.20, achieved on Aug. 15, 2025. Over the past three months, MTCH stock dipped 7.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% decline during the same time frame.

Shares of MTCH dipped 15.8% on a six-month basis and fell 4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s six-month 1.2% losses and 13.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MTCH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late September, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

MTCH is struggling with customer acquisition, seeing a 4.7% decline in payers to 13.8 million. Additionally, heated competition is diverting traffic from its platform.

On Feb. 3, MTCH shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS came in at $0.83, up 40.7% year over year. The company’s revenue was $878 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $871.6 million. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

MTCH’s rival, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has lagged behind the stock, with a 22.1% downtick over the past six months and a 4.2% loss over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MTCH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $36.39 suggests a potential upside of 19.7% from current price levels.