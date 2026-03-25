Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Match Group Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Match Group Inc_ match app by- Koshiro K via Shutterstock
Match Group Inc_ match app by- Koshiro K via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is a global leader in the online dating industry. With a market cap of $7.3 billion, the company owns and operates a wide range of popular dating platforms such as Tinder, Match, and OkCupid, offering services across various demographics and interests. 

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and MTCH fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the internet content & information industry. MTCH's wide range of brands enables it to appeal to a variety of demographics and cater to different preferences, expanding its market reach. The company's strong brand presence, strategic acquisitions, and focus on innovative technologies such as AI-driven matching algorithms and safety measures distinguish it from competitors in the industry.

Despite its notable strength, MTCH shares slipped 22.5% from its 52-week high of $39.20, achieved on Aug. 15, 2025. Over the past three months, MTCH stock dipped 7.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.4% decline during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of MTCH dipped 15.8% on a six-month basis and fell 4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s six-month 1.2% losses and 13.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MTCH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late September, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

MTCH is struggling with customer acquisition, seeing a 4.7% decline in payers to 13.8 million. Additionally, heated competition is diverting traffic from its platform.

On Feb. 3, MTCH shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS came in at $0.83, up 40.7% year over year. The company’s revenue was $878 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $871.6 million. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

MTCH’s rival, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has lagged behind the stock, with a 22.1% downtick over the past six months and a 4.2% loss over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MTCH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $36.39 suggests a potential upside of 19.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 592.92 -11.14 -1.84%
Meta Platforms Inc
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
MTCH 30.39 -0.81 -2.60%
Match Group Inc

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Rally as Oil Prices Tumble on U.S.-Iran Talks
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 2
Unusual Options Activity Flares in META and SMCI Stock: What to Watch Next
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 3
Down 12% from Its Highs, Should You Buy the Sandisk Stock Dip?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Amazon Is Planning a Smartphone Launch. Should You Buy AMZN Stock First?
Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay 5
A High-Probability Iron Condor Trade on Apple Stock with 22% Return Potential
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.