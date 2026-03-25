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What to Expect From Bank of America's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bank Of America Corp_ sign- by J_ Michael Jones via iStock
Bank Of America Corp_ sign- by J_ Michael Jones via iStock

 Valued at a market cap of $341 billion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is one of the world's largest financial institutions, serving a diverse range of individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk management products and services. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday Apr. 15.  

Before this event, analysts expect this bank to report a profit of $0.99 per share, up 10% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.98 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 2.1%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BAC to report a profit of $4.32 per share, up 13.4% from $3.81 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 14.6% year-over-year to $4.95 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of BAC have gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.7% drop over the same time period. 

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On Mar. 12, shares of BAC plunged 2.9% after a broad-based sell-off in financial stocks pressured shares amid renewed interest-rate volatility and growing concerns over private credit markets. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about BAC’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," five suggest "Moderate Buy,” and six indicate “Hold." The mean price target for BAC is $61.14, indicating a solid 27% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.28 +0.01 +0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BAC 48.14 +0.62 +1.30%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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