What to Expect From Bank of America's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $341 billion , Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is one of the world's largest financial institutions, serving a diverse range of individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk management products and services. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday Apr. 15.

Before this event, analysts expect this bank to report a profit of $0.99 per share , up 10% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.98 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 2.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BAC to report a profit of $4.32 per share, up 13.4% from $3.81 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 14.6% year-over-year to $4.95 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of BAC have gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.7% drop over the same time period.

On Mar. 12, shares of BAC plunged 2.9% after a broad-based sell-off in financial stocks pressured shares amid renewed interest-rate volatility and growing concerns over private credit markets.