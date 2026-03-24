Cotton Reverts Higher at Midday

Cotton futures were 15 to 46 points higher on Tuesday. The US dollar index was $0.310 higher at $99.035. Crude oil finished the day with late pressure to close up just 26 cents, as reports surfaced of a potential 1 month ceasefire on the Middle East conflict.

The Seam showed sales of 4,911 bales on March 23, averaging 66.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on Monday at 77.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/23, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.62, up 44 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 69.77, up 46 points,