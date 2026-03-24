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Hogs Post Mixed Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures were 52 cents lower to 25 cents higher on Tuesday.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.62 on Tuesday afternoon, up 66 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on March 20 at $91.78. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $2.63 at $96.97 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher, with the belly down $5.73. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the week to date total to 987,000 head. That is 98,000 head above last week and 27,857 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $91.050, up $0.250,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.475, down $0.175

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $104.050, down $0.350,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 95.475s -0.175 -0.18%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 91.050s +0.250 +0.28%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 104.050s -0.350 -0.34%
Lean Hogs

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