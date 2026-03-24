Hogs Post Mixed Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures were 52 cents lower to 25 cents higher on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.62 on Tuesday afternoon, up 66 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on March 20 at $91.78.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $2.63 at $96.97 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher, with the belly down $5.73. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the week to date total to 987,000 head. That is 98,000 head above last week and 27,857 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.050, up $0.250,

May 26 Hogs closed at $95.475, down $0.175