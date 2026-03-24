Corn Bouncing on Turnaround Tuesday

Grilled corn on wood table by badmanproduction via iStock

Corn futures are showing 5 to 6 cent gains so far on Tuesday, in a early week bounce. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 cents to $4.23 3/4.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with ethanol production seen steady to slightly higher in the week ending on 3/20.

Ukraine’s corn production is estimated at 31-32 MMT according to the country’s UAC Union, compared to the 31 MMT number from last year.

May 26 Corn is at $4.65 1/2, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23 3/4, up 6 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.75 1/2, up 5 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.91 1/2, up 5 cents,