Norwegian Cruise Line Stock: Is NCLH Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH ) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $9.1 billion and offers its products and services under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

Companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically referred to as “mid-cap stocks.” Norwegian Cruise Line sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $27.18 on Sept. 12, 2025, and is down 27.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 14.7% , underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 10.6% decline during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the cruise company’s shares declined 4.5%, lagging behind XLY, which rose 7.3% over the same time frame.

NCLH has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of this month, showcasing short-term bearish momentum.

On Mar. 23, NCLH shares have gone up more than 9% following the announcement by President Trump about a ceasefire in the Middle East and a postponement of attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure and power plants for five days until talks with Iran to end the war. This news led to a decline in fuel costs, with crude oil prices being down more than 10%, leading to a rise in airline and cruise stocks, as their corporate profits are directly linked to oil costs.

When compared to its peer Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL ), NCLH has lagged behind. RCL has surged 22% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NCLH stock.