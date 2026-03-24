Norwegian Cruise Line Stock: Is NCLH Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $9.1 billion and offers its products and services under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.
Companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically referred to as “mid-cap stocks.” Norwegian Cruise Line sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.
The stock touched its 52-week high of $27.18 on Sept. 12, 2025, and is down 27.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 14.7%, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 10.6% decline during the same time frame.
Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the cruise company’s shares declined 4.5%, lagging behind XLY, which rose 7.3% over the same time frame.
NCLH has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of this month, showcasing short-term bearish momentum.
On Mar. 23, NCLH shares have gone up more than 9% following the announcement by President Trump about a ceasefire in the Middle East and a postponement of attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure and power plants for five days until talks with Iran to end the war. This news led to a decline in fuel costs, with crude oil prices being down more than 10%, leading to a rise in airline and cruise stocks, as their corporate profits are directly linked to oil costs.
When compared to its peer Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), NCLH has lagged behind. RCL has surged 22% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NCLH stock.
Wall Street analysts are optimistic on NCLH with a dash of caution. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $25.95 suggests 31.9% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.