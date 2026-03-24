If Micron Breaks Below Its 50-Day Moving Average, Should You Buy the Dip in MU Stock or Stay Far Away?

Micron Technology (MU) shares have tumbled in recent sessions as rising capital expenditures and geopolitical tensions continue to push investors to the sidelines. MU is now hovering just above its 50-day moving average (MA); a clear break below $402 would signal a shift in mid-term momentum, potentially inviting further selling.

Still, there’s reason to treat Micron stock as a quintessential “buy-the-dip” opportunity, especially since it’s trading at an attractive valuation multiple at the time of writing.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Stock Today?

While the aforementioned technical setup often triggers “algorithmic selling,” long-term investors may read it as an opportunity to initiate a position at a discount.

Why? Because MU shares’ technical weakness is largely disconnected from the firm’s operational strength. Last week, the multinational posted blockbuster Q2 results , featuring a 196% increase in revenue.

That made JPMorgan analysts raise their price target on Micron to $550, signaling potential upside of more than 35% from here.

According to analysts, MU remains attractive as “supply additions are still years away and AI-driven demand continues to broaden across training, inference, and edge workloads.”

MU Shares Are Attractively Priced in 2026

Micron shares are worth owning due to the company’s role as a critical enabler of the AI revolution.

The Nasdaq-listed firm commands immense pricing power and is positioned for “outsized growth” as its high bandwidth memory (HBM3E) remains sold out for the remainder of 2026.

This scarcity, combined with a structural shift toward more memory-intensive artificial intelligence servers, has management calling for gross margins to hit a remarkable 80% in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, MU is going for a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 13x currently, which makes it rather inexpensive for a business riding the AI wave.

In short, for those betting on the longevity of the AI buildout, this dip represents a rare valuation reset in a high-growth cycle.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Micron

Wall Street analysts remain uber bullish on Micron Technology for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on MU stock currently sits at “Strong Buy," with price targets as high as $750, indicating potential upside of nearly 85% from here.

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