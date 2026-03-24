Is The Mosaic Company Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a leading global producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients, supplying essential fertilizers that help farmers grow food worldwide. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company operates mines, processing facilities, and sales networks across multiple countries to support large-scale agriculture. Mosaic has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, making it a “mid-cap” stock.

The company’s stock reached a 52-week high of $38.23 in July 2025, but is down 37% from that level. The stock has been facing some issues mainly because fertilizer-sector profits and margins have disappointed, amid subdued demand, softer sales volumes, and higher input costs that are squeezing earnings amid the geopolitical turmoil. Over the past three months, Mosaic’s stock has been down marginally. On the other hand, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index is down 6.9% over the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, Mosaic’s stock dropped 13.5%, while it has been down 29.1% over the past six months. Contrarily, the Nasdaq Composite index has gained 23.4% over the past 52 weeks but declined 2.8% over the past six months. The stock has dipped below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages this month.

On Feb. 24, Mosaic reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s net sales grew by 5.6% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.97 billion. However, Mosaic also incurred multiple one-time charges, which pressured its bottom line. A net loss of $519.50 million was driven by $422 million in pre‑tax notable items, including an $189 million impairment tied to the Carlsbad asset held for sale, $110 million of goodwill and fixed‑asset impairments in Mosaic Fertilizantes, and $223 million in various other charges.

Mosaic’s adjusted EPS dropped from $0.45 in Q4 2024 to $0.22 in Q4 2025. As the results missed analysts’ consensus estimates, the stock dropped 5.3% intraday on Feb. 25. For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Mosaic’s EPS to decrease 27.3% YOY to $1.65, but improve by 54.6% to $2.55 in fiscal 2027.

We compare Mosaic’s performance with that of another agricultural inputs stock, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), which has gained 56.5% over the past 52 weeks and 37.9% over the past six months. Therefore, Mosaic has been an underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Mosaic’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $31.12 implies a 29.2% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $38 indicates a 57.8% upside.