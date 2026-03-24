Is Paramount Skydance Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $10.2 billion , New York-based Paramount Skydance Corporation ( PSKY ) is a global media and entertainment company. It operates across three main segments: Studios; Direct-to-Consumer; and TV Media, offering a wide range of content through broadcast networks, cable channels, and streaming platforms.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Paramount Skydance fits this criterion perfectly. The company produces and distributes films, television programs, and digital content worldwide while also providing advertising and production solutions.

Shares of the company have plunged 56.2% from its 52-week high of $20.86 . Paramount Skydance’s shares have decreased 32.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.6% dip over the same time frame.

PSKY stock is down 31.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming Dow Jones' 3.9% drop. In the longer term, shares of the company have declined 22.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 10.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2025.

Paramount Skydance has underperformed due to widening losses and weakness in its TV Media segment , particularly from declining advertising revenue. Ongoing uncertainty about the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery and concerns about execution have further weighed on investor sentiment.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $8.15 billion on Feb. 25, Paramount Skydance shares jumped 10% the next day as the company reaffirmed a strong forward guidance , projecting $30 billion in revenue (up 4% YoY) and $3.8 billion in adjusted EBIT. Investors were encouraged by accelerating growth in the Direct-to-Consumer segment, with streaming momentum supported by 78.9 million subscribers and higher ARPU driven by price increases and content like UFC. Confidence was further boosted by expectations of over $3 billion in synergies, improving DTC profitability, and management’s commitment to achieving investment-grade leverage by 2027.

However, rival Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) has outpaced PSKY stock. LYV stock has increased 6.6% on a YTD basis and 23.4% over the past 52 weeks.