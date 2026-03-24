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Cotton Posting Tuesday Morning Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton price action is down 15 to 26 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts 4 to 13 points lower in most contracts. Pressure was from a President Trump post ordering the Department of War to postpone some military strikes on Iran. Crude oil fell $9.36 on the day. The US dollar index was down $0.549 to $98.910.

The Seam showed sales of 417 bales on 3/20, averaging 62.42 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 110 points on March 20 at 78.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb on Thursday. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.18, down 13 points, currently down 26 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 69.31, down 2 points, currently down 21 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 71.84, down 12 points, currently down 17 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 69.08 -0.23 -0.33%
Cotton #2
CTK26 66.80 -0.38 -0.57%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 71.64 -0.20 -0.28%
Cotton #2

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