Is Clorox Company Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $12.5 billion , The Clorox Company ( CLX ) is a consumer goods manufacturer headquartered in Oakland. The company is widely recognized for its diverse lineup of household cleaning, disinfecting, and lifestyle products, marketed under well-known brands such as Clorox, Pine-Sol, Burt’s Bees, Fresh Step, Kingsford, Liquid-Plumr, and Hidden Valley.

With a market cap above $10 billion, Clorox firmly qualifies as a large-cap stock, reflecting its scale, market presence, and leadership in the household and personal care space. Known for strong brand equity and consumer trust, the company continues to strengthen its position through broad distribution, ongoing product innovation, and deep retail partnerships that reinforce its competitive edge.

CLX has slipped 29.8% below its 52-week high of $150.84 , reached in April 2025. Shares of the company have gained 8.7% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 6.9% slump during the same time frame.

However, over the past six months, CLX is down 12.1%, compared to NASX’s 2.8% decline. In the longer term, CLX has fallen 26.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind NASX’s 23.4% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, CLX has been mostly trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, except for some momentum seen earlier in 2026, though it is again below the lines in March.

Shares of Clorox Company have declined over the past year amid weaker-than-expected earnings, driven by muted demand for cleaning products , volume declines, and consumers trading down to cheaper alternatives amid economic uncertainty. Also, disruptions from its ERP system transition and the lingering impact of earlier supply chain issues have hurt shipments and market share recovery. Higher manufacturing and logistics costs, along with intensified competition, have further pressured margins and dampened investor sentiment.

CLX has also lagged its rival, The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ), which declined 13.6% over the past 52 weeks and 5.6% over the past six months.