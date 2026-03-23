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Is EMCOR Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash

With a market cap of $32.3 billion, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction, as well as facilities, building, and industrial services across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company delivers comprehensive solutions including design, installation, maintenance, and energy services for infrastructure systems such as power, HVAC, plumbing, and communications. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and EMCOR fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, EMCOR also supports industries with specialized services like facility management, industrial maintenance, and renewable energy solutions.

Shares of EMCOR have declined 10.5% from its 52-week high of $835. EME stock has increased 19.4% over the past three months, exceeding the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 7% decline over the same time frame. 

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Shares of EMCOR have jumped 89% over the past 52 weeks, slightly exceeding NASX’s 23.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May 2025. 

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Shares of EMCOR fell 6.9% on Feb. 26 after the company reported Q4 2025 results. While adjusted EPS beat estimates at $7.19 and revenues rose 19.7% to $4.51 billion, margin pressures emerged with gross margin slipping 40 bps to 19.7% and SG&A rising 40 bps to 10.2%. Additionally, concerns over slowing RPO growth in the High-Tech Manufacturing sector and the $250 million sale of its U.K. Building Services unit likely weighed on sentiment, even as overall RPOs rose 31.2% to $13.25 billion.

In comparison, EME stock has lagged behind its rival MasTec, Inc. (MTZ). MTZ stock has soared 152.2% over the past 52 weeks and 43.9% on a YTD basis.

Despite the stock’s outperformance relative to the Nasdaq, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on EME. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 10 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $822.50 represents a premium of 10% to current levels.   


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MTZ 310.63 +10.05 +3.34%
Mastec Inc
$NASX 21,946.76 +299.15 +1.38%
Nasdaq Composite
EME 744.66 +19.73 +2.72%
Emcor Group

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