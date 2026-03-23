Is Trimble Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at $17.6 billion by market cap, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a global technology company that provides hardware, software, and data solutions that connect physical operations with digital workflows across industries such as construction, geospatial, transportation, agriculture, and utilities. The Colorado-based company is built around advanced positioning, scanning, and analytics technologies, including GNSS, 3D surveying, machine control, and cloud-based platforms, that help professionals improve accuracy, productivity, and asset management.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Trimble fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific & technical instruments industry. Its solutions enable customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow, and move goods for a better quality of life.

Trimble touched its 52-week high of $87.50 on Aug. 6 and is currently trading 24.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, TRMB stock prices have dipped 18.8% over the past three months, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.3% decline during the same time frame.

TRMB stock prices have dropped 20.6% over the past six months and 7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to $DOWI’s 1.6% drop over the past six months and 8.6% gains over the past year.

Indicating a downtrend, TRMB stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January.

On Feb. 10, Trimble released its FY2025 Q4 earnings, and its shares rose 2.9%. Its revenue stood at $970 million, down 1% year over year but up around 4% on an organic basis. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $1, beating expectations, supported by annual recurring revenue growth of about 6% year over year to $2.39 billion. A continued shift toward higher-margin software and subscription offerings, along with cost discipline, drove record profitability, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 33%.

Meanwhile, Trimble has notably underperformed its peer, Fortive Corporation’s (FTV) 13.6% rise on a six-month basis but has surpassed its 26% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 13 analysts covering the TRMB stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $91.64 suggests a 39.5% upside potential from current price levels.