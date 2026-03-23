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Is Trimble Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trimble Inc logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Trimble Inc logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Valued at $17.6 billion by market cap, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a global technology company that provides hardware, software, and data solutions that connect physical operations with digital workflows across industries such as construction, geospatial, transportation, agriculture, and utilities. The Colorado-based company is built around advanced positioning, scanning, and analytics technologies, including GNSS, 3D surveying, machine control, and cloud-based platforms, that help professionals improve accuracy, productivity, and asset management. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Trimble fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific & technical instruments industry. Its solutions enable customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow, and move goods for a better quality of life.

Trimble touched its 52-week high of $87.50 on Aug. 6 and is currently trading 24.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, TRMB stock prices have dipped 18.8% over the past three months, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.3% decline during the same time frame.

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TRMB stock prices have dropped 20.6% over the past six months and 7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to $DOWI’s 1.6% drop over the past six months and 8.6% gains over the past year.

Indicating a downtrend, TRMB stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January. 

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On Feb. 10, Trimble released its FY2025 Q4 earnings, and its shares rose 2.9%. Its revenue stood at $970 million, down 1% year over year but up around 4% on an organic basis. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $1, beating expectations, supported by annual recurring revenue growth of about 6% year over year to $2.39 billion. A continued shift toward higher-margin software and subscription offerings, along with cost discipline, drove record profitability, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 33%. 

Meanwhile, Trimble has notably underperformed its peer, Fortive Corporation’s (FTV13.6% rise on a six-month basis but has surpassed its 26% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 13 analysts covering the TRMB stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $91.64 suggests a 39.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRMB 67.10 +1.39 +2.12%
Trimble Navigation
FTV 56.16 +0.94 +1.70%
Fortive Corp
$DOWI 46,373.33 +795.86 +1.75%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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