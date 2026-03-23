Is Labcorp Holdings Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) provides laboratory services that aid doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients. Valued at a market capitalization of $21.7 billion, it operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. LH offers various tests, including blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA tests, and tests for sexually transmitted diseases, among others.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Labcorp Holdings fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the diagnostics and research industry.

Despite its strength, LH stock slipped 10.5% from its 52-week high of $293.72, reached on Oct. 21, 2025. Yet, the stock is up 4.4% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.8% decline during the same time frame.

However, LH has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 11.5% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 14.9% returns over the same time frame.

LH has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since this month, indicating an ongoing bearish momentum.

On Feb. 17, LH stock fell 2.1% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s total revenue for the quarter grew 5.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $3.5 billion, but fell short of the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $4.07, successfully beating Wall Street estimates. Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.55 to $18.25 per share and its revenue is anticipated to be between $14.61 billion and $14.79 billion.

When stacked against its peer, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), LH has failed to keep up its pace. Over the past year, DGX stock has surged 17.3%.

Wall Street is taking a highly optimistic stance on LH. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $308.70 suggests 17.4% rebound potential from current price levels.